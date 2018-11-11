Alfreton Town 1 Fleetwood Town 4: Fleetwood boss Joey Barton and Alfreton manager Billy Heath react to the FA Cup result

Joey Barton says Ged Garner has a bright future at Fleetwood Town after he scored his first goal for the club in the 4-1 FA Cup first round win over National League North side Alfreton Town.

Paddy Madden and Ash Hunter gave Fleetwood a 2-0 lead at the break.

Madden made it 3-0 from the penalty spot but Jordan Sinnott pulled a goal back for the National League North side in the 70th minute.

Fleetwood managed to contain a late fight-back from the non-league side with Garner making it four in injury time.

It is the 19-year-old academy product's first competitive goal from the first team on only his third appearance for the League One side.

And Barton is pleased with the youngster's progression.

He said: "He has been pushing and doing really well,

"He is really maturing into a player that can have a big future at Fleetwood Town.

"That has come through hard work.

"He has got the ability we have spoken a number of times about the fact he has the ability.

"He needs to get a bit sharper and a little bit fitter.

"Credit to him and the fitness staff, he has been doing extra work and extra stuff to get into our first team.

"He comes on and bags himself a goal so he is a young lad who is progressing nicely."

Alfrton boss Billy Heath was disappointed in the manner his side conceded but was pleased with the second half performance.

He said: "We are disappointed.

"The goals we conceded were poor.

"We knew it was going to be difficult, that we were massive underdogs but our plan was to get to half-time, keep a clean sheet and hopefully ask a few more questions.

"The biggest disappointment is the goals we conceded.

"They did not have to do a massive amount to get the goals but the most pleasing thing was the second half performance.

"We had a good spell, good 20 minute spell were we created four good chances.

"It was always going to be hard.

"Really pleased we got the goal.

"We created chances against a League One side.

"We have not been on a great run in the league, we lost the game but we have lots of positives and now we have three big games coming up."

Bobby Johnson was ruled to have fouled Hunter in the box for the penalty and Alfreton boss Heath felt it was a soft decision by referee Christopher Sarginson.

He said: "It was a really soft (penalty).

"It is difficult from where I am but you look at players reactions and it was very soft.

"We had a bit of momentum then but we just started to ask a few questions."