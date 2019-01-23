AFC Wimbledon 0 Fleetwood Town 3: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 3-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Alex Cairns 7

Barely anything to do for the Town shot-stopper.

Wes Burns 8

A new right back role for the Town forward. Looked like he had been playing there all his life. Stopped crosses, made tackles and a threat going forward.

Ash Eastham 7

Another warrior-like performance form the centre-half. Deserved his clean sheet.

Craig Morgan 8

Put his body on the line and made some key blocks and headers to help Town to a clean sheet. One of his best games.

James Husband 8

Probably his best game in a Fleetwood shirt. Strong defensively and on the attack. A fine performance,

James Wallace 8

That ball to Burns for the Evans second was sublime. Made his mark on the game and grabbed it by the scruff of the neck.

Ross Wallace 8

Finally showing his Championship class. Some delightful balls and chips. Making his mark.

Jason Holt 7

Impressed in the first half. Busy on the ball but gave the ball away and missed the ball a couple of times in his own half just before he came off. Tired.

Paddy Madden 7

Deserved a goal. A constant threat but could have done better with some of his chances.

Ched Evans 8

Back in the side and back with a bang. Deserved a hat-trick but positioning was top notch.

Ashley Nadesan 7

His third start, should have got his goal, a big miss at the end of the first half.

Ash Hunter on for Nadesan 81 - 6

Did his talking on the pitch having been benched for the last couple of weeks. A rare header, proved his point.

Biggins on for Holt 76 - 6

A neat cameo at the end. Solid.

Nathan Sheron on for Burns 86 - 5

Not enough time to make an impact