Fleetwood Town youngster isn't in a rush to discuss a new contract

The defender has come through the ranks at Highbury and developed into one of the EFL’s brightest talents, most recently scoring for England U20s.

He has established himself as a first-team player since Simon Grayson took charge at the start of this year and has many suitors from higher divisions.

There will be no snap decision from the 19-year-old, however, as he is only concerned with his own performances.

Fleetwood Town defender James Hill has attracted interest from elsewhere

Hill admitted: “I don’t really focus on contracts or anything else.

“I do leave that to the other people, on the outside, that deal with that stuff.

“It’s a long season and I honestly don’t think it’s the time to rush.

“For me, I just need to concentrate on my football and the rest will take care of itself.

“If I keep performing, then the contracts and the rest of the stuff come with it.

“I’m still enjoying it now and I’m going to keep going and see where it all takes me.”

Hill is determined to see Fleetwood climb the League One table after a disappointing start to the season for Grayson’s new-look Highbury squad.

They go into tomorrow’s game against Crewe Alexandra sitting 20th in the division after a difficult opening.

Town lost their first four games of the season in league and cup.

Despite losing one of the last nine across all competitions, they have still only won two of their opening 10 league matches.

Nevertheless, Hill believes Town’s lowly league position isn’t a fair reflection of their performances and he wants to help them string together a run of positive results.

He said: “We should be higher but, looking back at last season, we were in a similar place at Christmas and then after Christmas we went on a good run where we were seven games unbeaten.

“We had about six or seven clean sheets as well and we managed to push on from there.

“It’s a very tight league and I do think we can kick on. It can begin at the weekend.

“You’ve got to approach it like every game. We’ve got different tactics for each game but, mentally, we’ve got to think we can win it like every game in this league.

“Every game is winnable and I do think that another run could be started this weekend.”