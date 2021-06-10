Fleetwood Town youngster attracts interest from Aston Villa and Manchester United

Manchester United are also interested in the central defender, whose deal with the club ends this month, though there is an option to extend him onto their scholar programme.

Feeney is currently the England U16 captain and his reputation is blossoming within the game.

Fleetwood can extend his deal and, therefore, take control of the current transfer situation – though they would not hold him back.

Josh Feeney has attracted Premier League interest Picture: Stephen Buckley/PRiME Media Images Limited

Town are open to selling the youngster, provided the deal is right, and while the fee for his services would be less than £1m, a sell-on fee would undoubtedly be included – which could prove lucrative in the future.

Feeney was among seven Town youngsters on international duty over the last week, scoring in a 6-0 win for England U16s against Northern Ireland.

The other half-dozen were involved across differing age groups with Northern Ireland.

Barry Baggley, Chris Conn-Clarke, Carl Johnston and Dylan Boyle were all selected for the U21 squad, while Harry Wilson and Jake Wallace were in the U19s’ set-up.

Baggley and Johnston both featured in the first of two friendlies against Scotland, the former starting and scoring in a 2-1 victory, with the latter coming off the bench in the second half.

Johnston started the second game, with Baggley and Boyle both used as substitutes as the Scots won 3-2.

U19 pair Wilson and Wallace both joined up but only for a training camp.