Fleetwood Town will wear commemorative poppy shirts in their next two games

Fleetwood Town will wear poppies on their shirts for the first time in their history for two of their upcoming games.

They will don the poppies, in support of the British Legion, and will wear the specially embroidered shirts for their clashes against Bolton Wanderers tomorrow and Barnet in the FA Cup on November 10.

The historic shirts will be available to purchase for Town fans after they have been used in the games but more details on that are yet to be announced.

This week, Town’s Alex Cairns and Lewie Coyle went to Memorial Park in Fleetwood, a memorial in which the names of 329 local men that lost their lives in World War One are remembered, to pay their respects ahead of Remembrance Day.

Town chairman Andy Pilley said: “Fleetwood is a proud town and for us to pay our respects in this way is important for the club.

“I’m sure it will be a real honour for the players to be wearing a poppy in both matches on their shirts.

“To see two of our players visit the Memorial outside Highbury was superb, as it means so much to the club with it being on our doorstep.

“We also look forward to selling the shirts after the games to raise vital funds for the Royal British Legion and continue to support the great work they do.”