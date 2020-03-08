Fleetwood Town verdict: Red-hot atmosphere but clash with Blackpool never caught fire

All the derby day ingredients were there.

READ MORE: This is a derby clash in our eyes says Barton

Fleetwood were on a terrific run which has fired them right back into the thick of the League One play-off race, while Blackpool had won their previous two and had enthusiastic new boss Neil Critchley in charge for the first time.

Both sets of fans – and there was hardly a spare seat in the house – were expectant, but by 5pm on Saturday evening everyone was to leave the Highbury Stadium disappointed and probably in need of a stiff drink to warm themselves up.

The conditions didn’t help the contest. Once again it was bitterly cold in Fleetwood and the wind was swirling around Town’s small but perfectly welcoming home.

However, neither side appeared to truly bust every gut to gain the upper hand, with both sets of players – as Joey Barton later hinted – seemingly content not to lose.

That might be a little annoying or irritating for fans and means Blackpool have taken four points from this season’s two encounters, but Fleetwood’s Cod Army will surely settle for notching another precious point as they approach an exciting climax to the 2019/20 campaign with 10 games to play.

Town have slipped a place below the play-off zone on goal difference after Peterborough United’s win over Portsmouth propelled them to the head of a group of five clubs, including Fleetwood, all on 59 points.

Still, what a great time it is to be one of the Cod Army! Barton’s men are in fine fettle, still with a game in hand on most of the teams above them and unbeaten in 11 games. Victory in Tuesday’s crunch trip to promotion rivals Portsmouth would lift Town level with second-placed Rotherham United.

Barton may have insisted in the run-up to the weekend that Saturday’s derby clash was just the latest game on their relentless path towards the ultimate aim of promotion success, but there was clearly a heightened sense of tension and excitement in the air pre-match.

Two hours before kick-off at Highbury the perimeters and the stands were already beginning to buzz.

The vastly increased stewarding presence was obvious straight away, then as the fans began to drip-feed through the turnstiles the sense of anticipation was palpable.

Some kids even clambered up trees beside the stadium to gain a peek at what was going on. The press bench was packed, and though the wind was blowing teamsheets all over the place once again, the sun was out and the pitch looked in terrific nick.

Digesting those teamsheets, Barton unsurprisingly maintained the same starting 11 that had been so effective in the classy midweek win at Ipswich, with Portman Road matchwinner Ched Evans again having to be content with a place on the bench and an introduction just past the hour.

The atmosphere right around the stadium was absolutely electric by the time the two teams entered the fray to do battle. Barton was among those packed into the stands as he completed his two-game touchline ban.

And ultimately he and his players were to end up the more frustrated team on a day when favourable results elsewhere meant victory would have sent Town up to third.

Fleetwood: Cairns 7, Coyle 8, Souttar 7, Gibson 7, Andrew 6, Burns 7 (Morris, 78, 6), Connolly 6 (Evans, 65, 7), Coutts 8, Whelan 8, McKay 6 (Sowerby, 86, 6), Madden 7.

Subs not used: Crellin, Thorvaldsson, Biggins, Saunders.

Next match: Portsmouth (away, tomorrow, 7.45pm: SkyBet League One)