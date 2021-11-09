Fleetwood Town v Accrington Stanley tie in Papa John's Trophy gains extra importance as Simon Grayson seeks return to winning ways

There is little at stake in the 7.45pm Highbury clash with League One rivals Accrington Stanley as both clubs have qualified for the knockout stages, though the winners will finish top of a group also including Barrow and Leicester City Under-21s.

But head coach Grayson is anxious to halt a run of five games without a victory – four of them ending in defeat – especially as Fleetwood won’t have another chance to put things right until Morecambe’s visit a week on Saturday.

Simon Grayson says players selected for Tuesday's Trophy tie could earn a place in his Fleetwood side for the next League One game against Morecambe

“We want to get back to winning ways regardless of what competition it is,” he said. “We’ll have young players available, not all of them given that some are away on international duty.

“Lads who have not played on Saturday (in Town’s FA Cup first-round exit at the hands of Burton Albion) will probably play. But whoever is in the team can, if they play well, warrant a place against Morecambe when we return to the league situation.”