Fleetwood Town to visit South Africa for summer tour

Fleetwood Town have confirmed that this summer’s pre-season tour will take them to South Africa.

The senior squad will be based at Stellenbosch University in Cape Town from July 5-15 and will play matches against South African Premier Division teams on Saturday 11 and Tuesday 14.

Cape Town-based company DBC International will serve as official tour partners and as shirt sponsors for the kit to be worn on tour.

The club’s Community Trust will be running football sessions and setting up health and wellbeing programmes for children in Cape Town.

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley said: “South Africa is a country that is close to my heart and is now an integral part of my wider day to day business operations.”

A supporters’ package for the trip is due to be announced today.

Town went to Portugual for last summer’s training camp, having frequented Austria in previous years.