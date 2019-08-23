Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden lifts the lid on his goalscoring secret

Self-belief has been key to Paddy Madden’s success after the Fleetwood Town striker registered his 100th EFL goal this week.

The 29-year-old moved to England eight years ago when he left his native Dublin by swapping Bohemians for Carlisle United during the 2010-11 season.

He didn’t score during that season before a foot injury hampered his second year in Cumbria.

Having scored only twice for Carlisle, Madden made his mark in the 2012-13 season, netting on 24 occasions in helping Yeovil Town gain promotion to the Championship.

The goals continued to flow when he moved to Scunthorpe United in January 2014 before making the move to Highbury four years later.

In that time, he has scored 28 goals for Town with his latest one against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday securing a point for Joey Barton’s men as well as bringing up his century in English football.

He said: “If you’d have told me when I was at Carlisle, after that injury in my first year, that I would have still be in England eight, nine years down the line and I’d have 100 league goals I’d probably have told you to go get your head checked!

“It shows my self-belief, I always knew I had the knack to score goals.

“I had it since I was a kid, it is just self-belief and finding the opportunities.

“I thank all my previous managers, coaching staff and team-mates for helping me reach this milestone.”

One player who has had a big hand in Madden’s 28 goals is winger Ash Hunter.

He has provided for Madden on numerous occasions and, once again, teed him up for his equaliser against Wycombe.

Madden said: “Me and Ash have that understanding.

“I know when he comes back onto his right foot that he is going to put a lovely ball in.

“It makes the movement for the striker pretty easy.

“You just need to get a run in, inbetween the defenders.

“I did that, it is a great ball by Ash and thankfully I was alive to the rebound.”