Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden draws inspiration from Yeovil Town’s promotion winners

Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden believes his current team is better than the Yeovil Town side that won promotion to the Championship in 2013.

Madden led the line for the Glovers as they beat Brentford in the play-off final, with the Irishman opening the scoring after six minutes.

Initially arriving at Huish Park on loan, Madden started in typical fashion and ended the season as top scorer in the league with 23 goals.

But Town’s leading scorer insists he hasn’t changed much since his goalscoring exploits propelled Yeovil into the second tier.

He said: “No disrespect to the Yeovil squad but I think this is a stronger one in depth.

“We had a great team and a great togetherness at Yeovil; one of the main reasons why we got over the line, everyone was working in the same direction.

“The gaffer has that going on here as well. We’ll see where it leads us.

“I used to have a full head of hair back then, so that kept my confidence high!

“But I’m just the same. I’m alive in the box.

“My strength as well is when I play up front with a good target man, I had that with James Hayter.

“Some games we’ve seen that now with Ched (Evans).

“I’ve adapted my game over the years; I can play either flank of a top three as well as left, right, down the middle.

“Whereas when I was at Yeovil I could probably only play down the middle.

“I’ve adapted my game and I just want to be out on the pitch playing.

“If it means playing right-back or in goals, I just want to be a part of it.”

Madden is not getting carried away with this campaign though, despite his fast start.

He’s already racked up 10 goals and sits just one behind the current leading scorers, Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney of Peterborough United.

However, he acknowledged that any striker who says they don’t look at the scoring charts probably isn’t being truthful.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t,” Madden said.

“I’ve won the golden boot in this league before with Yeovil so it’s something I want to do again.

“Any striker that says he doesn’t look at the goalscoring charts is lying.

“I look at it but I’d take promotion over anything.

“It’s nice if I score, if I get one, two or three it’s a bonus.

“But my focus is on promotion. I’ve been there and done it with Yeovil and some of the lads have done it.

“You can’t beat that feeling of promotion. It’s something that will live with you forever.

“I’ve hit the ground running, carried on from last year.

“I’m just trying to take each game as it comes and try and help the team as much as I can.

“The signings the gaffer’s brought in, in the summer, have brought us on a bit more attacking-wise.

“He’s brought some magnificent players in that have made us a better team than we were last year and it’s helped us all.

“They’re all different types of players, the recruitment has been magnificent.

“It’s a big part of why we are doing so well.

“It’s a bit of a cliché but I just want to take each game as it comes and help the team as much as I can.”