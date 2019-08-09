Fleetwood Town striker Ched Evans is happy to call Highbury his home after leaving Sheffield United

Ched Evans is looking forward to a new chapter after leaving Sheffield United as he says his transfer has given him a sense of belonging and security at Fleetwood Town.

The 30-year-old scored 18 goals while on loan from the Blades at Town in the 2018/19 season.

With United promoted to the Premier League, Evans was transfer-listed in the summer.

Now, he has penned a two-year deal at Highbury, with Town inserting an option to extend that to the summer of 2022.

That, scoring goals, getting minutes and enjoying football is why Evans chose Town.

He said: “I think signing on a permanent deal gives me security and it also gives me a belonging.

“I’m here now for good. I’m really excited for it and I cannot wait to get going.

“It was a long summer. I had an inkling I would be leaving Sheffield United.

“There were a few clubs involved, but after the season I had last year and how much I enjoyed it here, there was no other real decision to make.”

When asked how it felt to leave the Blades, Evans said: “It was fine.

“Obviously they have moved on as a club, they are in the Premier League now.

“I think my time at Sheffield United was hindered by injury.

“The team was doing so well it was hard to break through.

“It was nice to come out on loan last season, score some goals and enjoy my football and be playing again.

“For me that was the biggest reason to get out playing football because I know, the competition at Sheffield United, it would have been difficult to get in.”

After a successful season on an individual basis last year, he is hoping to kick on.

He said: “I think we have a much stronger team, a much stronger selection issue.

“There will be competition for places which will make other players step up.”