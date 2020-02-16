Fleetwood Town star misses out on goal of the month prize

Fleetwood Town defender Lewie Coyle missed out on winning League One’s Sky Bet goal of the month award for January.

The full-back had been on a three-man shortlist for his effort in Town’s draw against Shrewsbury Town at Highbury.

The defender’s first Town goal, midway through his third season at the club, may have been a long time coming but was certainly unforgettable.

He played a perfect one-two with Ched Evans, who returned the ball with a cheeky backheel, before Coyle swept a low shot into the net.

The award was determined by a fans’ vote which saw Coyle and another nominee, Lincoln City’s Jorge Grant, miss out to the eventual winner, Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch.

He received 62 per cent of the public vote for his goal in Sunderland’s victory at MK Dons.

Gooch was running away from goal when he added a slight arc to his path and wrapped his left foot round the ball in a flowing motion that sent it up and over Dons keeper Lee Nicholls.

Lead Sky Bet EFL goal of the month judge and Sky Sports pundit, Don Goodman, said: “It looked like it was turning into ‘one of those afternoons’ for Sunderland as chance after chance came and went as they chased a vital away win at Stadium MK.

“But when you have players with the quality of Lynden Gooch in your squad, there is always hope that they can pull something spectacular out of the bag every now and again, and his left-footed curler after neat footwork was deserving enough to win any game.”