Fleetwood Town sign young defender Thiam

Fleetwood Town have have added another young prospect to their ranks in defender Chiekh Thiam.

By Andy Moore
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 1:45 pm

Thiam joins the club from North West Counties League first division south side Stockport Town and will link up with Stephen Crainey's development squad.

Thiam has signed a two-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

Latest Fleetwood Town signing Chiekh Thiam

