Fleetwood Town sign goalkeeper Tom Donaghy from Bradford City

The teenager, a regular starter for the Bantams' Under-18s, has agreed a one-year contract at Highbury with the option of a further year. He will link up with Stephen Crainey's development squad at Fleetwood.

Donaghy tweeted: "Absolutely delighted to have signed for Fleetwood Town. Would like to thank my friends, family, DRN Sports (his management agency) and Bradford City for the support over the years. Can’t wait to get going next season."

Fleetwood Town's latest arrival Tom Donaghy Picture: FLEETWOOD TOWN FC