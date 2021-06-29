Fleetwood Town sign forward Paddy Lane from Hyde United

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Highbury, with the option of a further year.

Lance has become a firm favourite at the Northern Premier League club since breaking into the team in 2018/19.

Paddy Lane signs his two-year Fleetwood contract

A Hyde statement reads: “Lane has been one of the success stories to have come through the Hyde United academy and scored 13 goals in 67 appearances for the Tigers across all competitions.”

Lane will link up with the development squad at Fleetwood and its head coach Stephen Crainey told the club website: “Paddy was brought to my attention, and when I got close eyes on him in training I could see a lot of things in Paddy from day one.

"In terms of his football, he’s got good knowledge, a good left foot, good athleticism and he’s a top player – I can’t wait to see where he can get to.

“He’s been a credit to himself since the day he walked into the building as his application has been spot on.

"Hopefully, he can push himself and touch that first team at some point.”