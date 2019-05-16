Fleetwood Town set for pre-season reunion with Steven Pressley in Carlisle

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton is aiming for a top-eight finish next season and will prepare with a trip to former Town boss Steven Pressley’s Carlisle United.

Town head to Cumbria to face Pressley’s League Two side on Saturday, July 20.

Pressley took over at Carlisle in January following the departure of another former Fleetwood boss John Sheridan, who is now in charge at Chesterfield for the second time.

Scot Pressley left Fleetwood in July 2016, after fewer than 10 months in charge, and has since had a stint managing in Cyprus.

This will be the first time Pressley has faced his former club and ticket details for the 3pm kick-off will be announced nearer the time. It is the only pre-season fixture Town have so far confirmed.

Carlisle this week announced that first-team coach Paul Murray, the former Fleetwood development squad boss, and assistant manager Tommy Wright have left the club.

Barton is aiming to use the summer to recruit and to tweak his system to improve on this season’s 11th-placed finish.

He reflected: “How do I see the season? If you are manager of any of the 92 clubs and you have not been sacked and you are not on the dole, then you have tended to do OK.

“We had a fairly decent season but I’ve got enormous amounts to learn. I will do.

“I have so much experience under my belt this year, stuff I can use. As a coaching group we know the players and the system.

We have to tweak it, recruit superbly and use that loan market again.

“We will be better again next year. If we are better again we will be top eight.

“I expect us to be top eight. We have to push ourselves as far as we can because we have got some really good talented players at the club.

“It is exciting times at Fleetwood Town.”