Fleetwood Town seal loan move for Swansea City attacker

Fleetwood Town added to their ranks on deadline day with the loan signing of Barrie McKay.

The Swansea City player has moved to Highbury on a deal until the end of the season.

His arrival offsets the departure of Conor McAleny following his move to Shrewsbury Town.

The 25-year-old made the move to Highbury after spending 18 months with the Swans.

He played 34 times in the Championship, scoring three goals.

His career began at Kilmarnock before a move to Rangers, where he came through the ranks and made more than 100 appearances for the club; a period that included loan spells with Greenock Morton and Raith Rovers.

McKay left Ibrox in the summer of 2017, joining Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee reported at the time to be around £500,000.

He spent a year with Forest before making the move to Swansea in the summer of 2018.

Town head coach Joey Barton told the club’s website: “Barrie is a creative attacker who will provide a real spark in our squad.

“He’s a tricky player who has the ability to go past players, create chances and score goals, so he’s absolutely what we’ve been after.

“We look forward to him joining up with the squad and making an impact on the pitch.”