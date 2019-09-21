Fleetwood Town’s Wes Burns is ready to add goals to his game this season

Wes Burns is keen to get off the mark this season for Fleetwood Town as they prepare to face Rochdale this afternoon.

Goals have been the only thing lacking from the wide man’s performances so far during the early stages of the campaign.

While Burns is pleased with the start his side have had, he can’t quite work out why he’s yet to break his duck for the season.

Burns said: “It’s been a good start to the season for us, we’re sat quite nicely in the table.

“I think I’m just finding my feet with all my new team-mates and stuff.

“It’d be nice to add a goal to the start of the season now.

“I’ve had a couple of assists, but I think it’s going well.

“I can’t put my finger on it to be honest.

“I’ve spoken to the manager (Joey Barton) and that’s one of the things I need to add to my game this season.

“He said ‘you’re doing everything else that is good for the team, you just need to get off the mark.’

“I’m getting in the scoring places, I just think I need to take a little more time and a little more care with my finishing. Once I get one I think I’ll be fine then.

“It’s like a cliché saying, once you get your first one everyone says you’ll settle down then and you’ll get a few more. It’s just taking care of the first one and then the rest will flow.”

Although there are plenty of other goalscorers in the Fleetwood squad, Burns wants to have the pressure to score, but he’s still full of praise for Town’s attacking talents.

“It’s always good to have your own pressure to score anyway,” he said.

“But there are people in the team that can score from anywhere; you’ve got the likes of Paddy Madden, Ched Evans, Josh Morris, Ash Hunter and we’ve even got some goals from the backline as well.

“It does take the pressure off a little bit but it’d be nice to grab a goal.

“The quality of attacking players we’ve got in the team now, even half-chances are turning into good opportunities for us to score.

“We’ve got the likes of Paddy whose one-touch finishing is probably one of the best in the league, Ched will create chances for everyone and Josh Morris will create chances for everyone as well.

“It’s a good attacking line-up we’ve got.”