Fleetwood Town’s supporters club sets out a membership target

Fleetwood Town Official Supporters’ Club (FTOSC) is looking for new members as it bids to double its membership by the end of the 2019/20 season.

Having been launched in September last year, the organisation recently signed up the 100th member.

A members club led by a committee of volunteers, its main role is to ‘take a positive and enthusiastic role aimed at promoting and providing the strongest possible support to Fleetwood Town, whatever the fortunes of the football club may be.’

A spokesman added: “Another priority is to try and bring the members and all supporters closer to the football club by working in partnership with the club and other organisations.

“In addition to this, the FTOSC will try and ensure that members and all supporters feel part of the ‘family’ of Fleetwood Town and therefore enhance their matchday experience.

“We also believe that a ‘joined-up’ fanbase is essential and we will be working with other supporters groups to establish a network that should benefit all supporters of Fleetwood Town.

“Our aim is to establish the FTOSC as an absolute ‘must-join’ organisation.

“We believe that good communication, transparency and a listening, ‘can do’ culture are essential aspects of our management philosophy.”

Membership costs £10 per year for adults and £5 for under-16s.

There is also the facility to sign up for three years, as well as a family package for £20.

All new members – young or old – will also receive a welcome pack.

Various events for juniors are being planned by the FTOSC committee including training ground visits and meet the player sessions, as well as Halloween and Christmas parties.

Potential members can join the organisation by visiting the FTOSC table at the entrance to Jim’s Bar from 1.30pm on matchdays at Highbury.

Application forms can also be found in the main reception and at the ticket office.

Alternatively, they can be emailed out or posted as required.

The organisation is also on the lookout for people interested in filling some positions on their management committee.

Anyone interested in further information on any of the above aspects of FTOSC can contact Bernard Noble on 01253 973863, 07749 408881 or email bernard.noble@sky.com