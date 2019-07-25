Fleetwood Town’s Paul Coutts gets the better of Michael van Gerwen’s conqueror Glen Durrant

Darts ace Glen Durrant was brought crashing back down to earth at the Winter Gardens yesterday – by Fleetwood Town star Paul Coutts.

Durrant had knocked out world champion Michael van Gerwen in the Betfred World Matchplay on Tuesday, moving himself into tonight’s quarter-finals.

Having defeated the world number one, Durrant could have been forgiven for riding the crest of a wave – only to lose against midfielder Coutts in a match over over the best of three legs.

Town stars Coutts, Harry Souttar and Paddy Madden and first team coach Barry Nicholson had been taking part in a special nine-dart challenge on stage with the winner then taking on Durrant.

The quartet also got their hands on the Phil Taylor Trophy – although superstitious Durrant is hoping to touch the trophy for the first time after Sunday night’s final at the Winter Gardens.