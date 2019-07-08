Fleetwood Town’s new Glasgow Rangers loan star Jordan Rossiter looking forward to ending his frustrating pre-season wait to get back into action

Fleetwood Town’s new loan star Jordan Rossiter is looking forward to ending his frustrating wait to get back into action.

The midfielder, 22, has joined Town on a season-long loan from Glasgow giants Rangers and will link up with his new team-mates at their training camp in Portugal this week.
Rossiter enjoyed a loan spell at Bury last season, helping the Shakers gain promotion to League One, and is looking forward to getting back in a dressing room.
He moved to Scotland from Premier League club Liverpool in 2016 and has had three injury-hit years at Ibrox.
And after that spell at Bury he is keen to keep playing. “It has been a little bit frustrating,” the Liverpudlian said.
“I just wanted to get a move sorted, get back playing and in the dressing room.
“I’ve been keeping fit and I’m sure Portugal this week will be a tough test.
“I think this is why teams go on these pre-season tours – for new signings to get used to everyone.”
Rossiter was at Rangers during Fleetwood head coach Joey Barton’s short spell as a player there in 2016.
Town first-team coach Clint Hill was also at Ibrox at the time.
And Rossiter says those two and Jason Holt, a Town loanee from Rangers last season, helped him to decide that Highbury would be a good destination.
He said: “I know Joey from my Rangers days. It is the same with Clint.
“He got in touch and, to be honest with you, this is where I wanted to come and play my football.
“I had a really good stint at Bury last season and enjoyed my football. This year I feel like I can really enjoy my football too.
“I knew Jason Holt from being at Rangers and he could not have enough good stuff to say about the place. I could not wait to get here and get started.”