Fleetwood Town's new Glasgow Rangers loan signing Jordan Rossiter to link-up with new team mates in Portugal

Fleetwood Town have snapped up midfielder Jordan Rossiter on a season-long loan deal from Rangers.

Midfielder Rossiter, 22, helped Bury to gain promotion to League One last season after joining on loan from the Glasgow giants in January.

And now the ex-Liverpool player will team up with Fleetwood's head coach Joey Barton, a former Rangers midfielder.

Rossiter will link up with Town at the first-team's training camp of Portugal later this week.

He follows free transfers Josh Morris, Danny Andrew and Paul Coutts, as well as Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle, in joining Fleetwood this summer.