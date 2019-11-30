Fleetwood Town’s Josh Morris hopes to keep contributing to a successful season

Despite having played for Fleetwood Town in two different spells, Josh Morris still saw his summer switch to Highbury as a move to a new club.

The winger had already played around 60 times for Town before the move back to the Fylde coast from Scunthorpe United in June.

However, in Morris’ view, this Fleetwood Town is a better established club than the one he left.

“Coming back here, I know I’ve been here before but it’s a new club with a lot of new players,” said Morris.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it so far, it’s great to be winning games and hopefully contributing the best I can.

“The club is more established this time than when I was here the first time.

“I think I had two seasons in the league, then we went up to League One.

“You can tell what a place it is. The training ground is all done and finished and it looks unbelievable.

“The ambition is there for everyone included. If you look in League One there won’t be many training facilities that are better equipped than this one.

“Coming into work every day and training in a place like this, the pitches are immaculate; it’s great to be a player at Fleetwood.”

Morris has been one of the leading performers in Joey Barton’s side this season, most commonly on the left of a front three.

With Morris on one wing – and with seven goals so far – and Wes Burns on the other, who has laid on five, the former is enjoying the partnership.

He said: “It’s a good combination (Morris and Burns) and then you’ve got Ched (Evans) or Paddy (Madden) in the central zone more often than not. Paddy is flying at the moment which is good to see.

“If we’re all contributing the best we can, then it helps to win games.

“The goals come in my position, hopefully, and the assists as well. It’s great to be scoring and winning games, which is the most important thing.

“It was great to see the (Tranmere) free-kick go in.

“It’s probably one of the first ones I’ve had this season in that sort of position, it’s nice to see it go in and contribute towards the three points.

“You’ve got to practice them; if you get one in the right position and everything goes to plan you’ve just got to trust your technique and your practice that goes with it.

“It’s pleasing to be in the team. When I came here in the summer I wanted to hit the ground running and play as many games as I can.

“There’s a lot of competition in those positions and there’s a lot of goals in that position, so when I get selected I’ve got to do the best I can.”