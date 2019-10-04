Fleetwood Town’s Harry Souttar is happy at Highbury after loan move from Stoke City

Fleetwood Town loanee defender Harry Souttar has said his return to Highbury this summer was a ‘no-brainer.’

The towering centre-half, who is under contract at Stoke City, spent last season on the Fylde coast and it was the only place he wanted to spend this season once he knew a loan move was on the cards.

He said: “It’s really good. In the summer, when I knew that Fleetwood were interested in having me back, it was a no-brainer for me to come back here.

“That’s what I wanted to do and I tried to get it done as quick as possible.

“I spoke to my agent in the summer and I was going to give it a couple of weeks to see what was happening at Stoke.

“But when the chance came about, that I was told I was going to be allowed on loan again, there was only going to be one place that I wanted to come and I’m thankful I’m back here.

“I thank the gaffer (Joey Barton), he gave me a chance in English football.

“It was the first team I’d come to in England where I was playing regular first-team football.

“That’s why I wanted to come back as well, to repay him.

“I know it’s hard for a young centre-half to play in the Football League. It’s been massive to me and long may it continue.”

Souttar admits it was a love for the club that brought him back to Highbury and his Stoke future isn’t something he is concerned about.

He said: “A bit of everything, last season, playing football; obviously a main one, working with the gaffer here, Clint Hill (coach), and all the boys.

“I think we’ve got something going here that can hopefully be something special.

“There’s a long way to go and we’re just taking it game by game but everything about the club and the people I fell in love with, so that’s why I came back.

“I speak to Rory Delap, he’s the (Stoke) coach that’s in charge of the loans but my concentration is fully with Fleetwood.

“I keep an eye on them but I don’t really – interest is probably the wrong word because I’m on loan from there – but my focus is fully on Fleetwood and what we’re doing just now.

“At the end of the season I’ll go back and we’ll see what’s happening there.”