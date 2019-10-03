Fleetwood Town’s free Saturday after Sunderland trip is called off

Fleetwood Town have a free Saturday next weekend after it was confirmed their trip to Sunderland has been postponed.

Joey Barton’s players had been due to visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday, October 12.

However, international call-ups for three or more Sunderland players led the Black Cats to request a postponement from the EFL.

That was granted and the match will now be rescheduled with an alternative date set to be announced in due course.

Jon McLaughlin was named in the Scotland squad for their upcoming fixtures, while Conor McLaughlin and Tom Flanagan were picked for Northern Ireland duty last time out.

Town supporters who have already purchased match tickets and official coach travel for the game are advised that those will be valid for the rearranged match.