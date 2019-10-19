Fleetwood Town’s Danny Andrew is happy to be on the front foot

Danny Andrew believes Fleetwood Town’s full-backs have made a positive contribution to the season so far.

Both Andrew and his fellow full-back, Lewie Coyle, have been standout performers at Highbury during the early part of this season.

But having scored two goals already this campaign, the left-back likes to point out how his team-mate on the opposite flank is yet to find the net.

Andrew said: “We have a bit of banter with that. I don’t think he’s scored yet, has he?

“He’ll thank me for saying that but he’s getting the assists and that’s just as good as a goal.

“You’re setting up a goal to help the team win and, luckily, I’ve popped up with a couple.

“We’ve got the understanding, I know exactly where I need to be when I go forward and Coyley knows exactly where he needs to be when I go forward. We’ve got that nice balance.

“Not until you start training with the gaffer (do you know).

“When I was at Doncaster last season, I was thinking about Doncaster, and now I’m here at Fleetwood, I’m thinking about Fleetwood.

“You start getting the feeling that you can push on and attack in this team, it is a good feeling.

“I love it here, the gaffer’s quality, the training’s good and everyone is bang at it every day.

“We just look to progress every day.

“I feel like every day you learn something new and that’s the way it should be.”

Having come up short in the big clash with Ipswich Town prior to the international break, Andrew is looking to take positives from that defeat.

With a rejuvenated squad, free from any injuries, the former Doncaster Rovers man is looking forward to the prospect of the Burton Albion game this afternoon.

Andrew said of the Ipswich defeat: “We probably felt it should have been a draw and we felt we were nowhere near our best, which was a positive – playing against a team that has been unbeaten all season, and we weren’t at our best, and we didn’t really deserve to lose the game either.

“So there’s a lot of positives to take into the rest of the season.

“We’ll be going into the game looking to rectify the Ipswich game.

“Anyone who had had any little niggles, from Saturday to Saturday, you’ve had two weeks to sort them out ready for the next game.

“We’ll be going into it looking positive and feeling confident despite going into it on the back of a defeat.

“It’ll be a tough game like any team.”