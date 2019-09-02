Fleetwood Town’s birthday boy Joey Barton eyes some deadline day deals

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton is hoping for no departures and a central defender as he celebrates turning 37 on transfer deadline day.

Barton is keen to use his remaining loan deals before the window closes at 5pm today.

He is prioritising central defence to bring in extra competition for Stoke City loanee Harry Souttar, Peter Clarke, Ash Eastham and the injured Craig Morgan.

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City, Barton is hopeful of bringing in one new player – if not two – before Town head to Accrington Stanley in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday.

He said: “We are working on one or two things.

“Hopefully we are 95 per cent down the line with one.

“Then we will see what the madness of transfer deadline day throws at us.

“But, hopefully, we can get things done before then and it does not go to the last minute.

“I don’t see us doing an enormous amount, we’ve got two loans to use so we will probably utilise them.

“Apart from that we are good to go; we are a good side, disappointed on Saturday but we will be back.”

In terms of players leaving, Barton admits there have been some enquiries.

He said: “There have been a couple of sniffs but I don’t expect to see anything.

“I’m quite happy to keep the group we have got together. We have got a good group, there is a real good competition for places.

“I would like to add another defender if I can, probably a centre-half. Apart from that, there is great competition for places.”