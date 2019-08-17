Fleetwood Town’s Alex Cairns eyes an early season hat-trick with victory at Doncaster Rovers

Alex Cairns is hoping to break another of last season’s hoodoos by helping Fleetwood Town make it three league wins in a row at Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

Town only picked up back-to-back wins three times during 2018-19 but have already done so in the opening two games of this season by defeating Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon.

Town last won three straight league games in March 2018 when John Sheridan steered them away from the relegation zone.

Cairns said: “Every game offers a different challenge in this league.

“We have gone in the first two games surpassing what we did in the whole of last season.

“We have come from behind and got back-to-back wins which, straight away, are milestones for me.

“I wanted to get those done and dusted early doors.

“We have completed that and now it is a matter of getting the consistency, building and getting a run together.”

Town did taste defeat for the first time this season in midweek as they lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Nevertheless, Cairns said everyone associated with Town took heart from their display at the City Ground.

Cairns said: “I think when you play games like that it is a test for yourself and a different mental battle.

“Under the lights, it is thrilling to be part of.

“We got beaten, but looking back at the game, there was nothing in it. I think we had the better chances.

“I think the lads really took confidence from that performance.”

Town now head to the Keepmoat Stadium this afternoon with Cairns hoping for a similar response from the fans to that on Tuesday night.

“I looked over at Forest and thought it was a great turnout for them,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them all down there at Doncaster.

“I thought, throughout the course of last season, they were brilliant.

“I think they realise that, when they are behind us, we thrive off it.

“When they shout and get behind the boys, there is nothing better.

“As professional footballers you have to be able to play.”