Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Peterborough United all linked with deals - League One gossip

The January transfer window is just TWO days away with clubs eyeing transfer deals.

1. Pompey linked with forward

Portsmouth are among a host of clubs interested in signing Luton Town forward Elliot Lee next month. (FLW)
2. Cats outline target

Phil Parkinson has confirmed Sunderlands interest in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window. (Sunderland Echo)
3. Sunderland missed out in the summer

QPR are tracking Dundee United star and ex-Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland. (The Courier)
4. Gavin Reilly to return

Bristol Rovers striker Gavin Reilly will return from his loan spell at Cheltenham Town. (The 72)
