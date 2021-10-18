Fleetwood Town players found the right balance in Crewe Alexandra victory

After four league games without a win, the most recent being their 2-1 loss to Charlton Athletic, goals from Callum Johnson, Danny Andrew and Ged Garner did the damage at Highbury.

“We stressed to the players before the game that results have been good against top teams with the unbeaten run,” reflected Grayson.

“We came unstuck against Charlton but we had to be better, that was the message.

Jay Matete and Ged Garner celebrate as Fleetwood Town earned three points at the weekend Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“We had to make sure defensively we were better; instead of being a yard away from someone, being tighter.

“At any level you can get punished, but we emphasised we wanted to be difficult to play against because we know we’ve got goals in the team.”

Just as pleasing for the Town boss was a first clean sheet of the season at the 14th time of asking.

He said: “We got the balance right by being good defensively and getting the three goals as well so, overall, I’m very pleased.

“The thing that we stressed was that we have been close to winning games but we make those mistakes.

“It’s fine margins. By giving somebody half a yard in the box or losing your runner, you get punished. That’s the basics of football.”

The hosts squandered a plethora of chances to take the lead in the first half.

Andrew and Callum Camps were denied by a double save from Will Jaaskelainen, while Andrew and Dan Batty struck the woodwork either side of half-time.

Johnson netted on the hour before Andrew doubled the lead from another free-kick and Garner tapped home right at the end.

“The first half, we hit the post and had a couple of really good opportunities,” added Grayson.

“Callum got in there and got his first goal, and that gave us the confidence to go on then – and that leads on for the second one.

“The second goal gave us that extra belief and a platform. The game opened up with them pushing forward and that allowed us to catch them on the counter-attack.

“When strikers see an opportunity, they seem to run a little bit faster and that’s exactly what Ged did.

“If it was the other way I’m not sure he’d have run as fast, but that’s what’s in the armoury of a striker.”