Fleetwood Town new boy hopes to put Indian experience behind him

The winger became another recruit for Town head coach Simon Grayson earlier this month, joining on a one-year deal after leaving East Bengal.

Having agreed to go and play for their manager, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, the pandemic meant much of the 33-year-old’s time in India was spent in a hotel unless he was training or playing.

Pilkington said: “It wasn’t what I thought it was going to be, going over there – but when Robbie Fowler gives you a phone call, you can’t really turn it down can you?

Anthony Pilkington joined Fleetwood Town earlier this month Picture: Fleetwood Town

“I went over there not really knowing what the situation was and then was stuck in a hotel for five months.

“It was tough being away from my family and my kids but that’s done now and I’m looking forward to a good season with Fleetwood now.

“It was tough there because the club we went to, which is facing a bit of trouble now, wasn’t in the Super League as it is last year.

“The owner now bought them and paid the subscription you need to play in the ISL, so we got over there late and only had a couple of weeks to prepare.

“The squad was a bit light and it was tough to prepare.

“No one really knew what to expect living in a hotel for five months, away from family and friends.

“On the pitch, it was tough getting used to the way their football is but it’s done now and I’m looking forward to a good season and getting going again.”