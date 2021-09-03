Fleetwood Town new boy couldn't turn down Highbury move

The 33-year-old signed a two-year-deal on the Fylde coast at the start of the week, having left Apoel FC in Cyprus.

The move sees him link up again with head coach Simon Grayson after their time at Preston North End.

“It’s amazing to be here,” Garner said.

Joe Garner joined Fleetwood Town at the start of the week Picture: Fleetwood Town

“I’m delighted to be back and I’m looking forward to the season.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer quite a bit over the last few months, and when the move came about, it was something I was really excited about and I went ahead with it.

“The league is strong this year and it was something I wanted to be a part of.

“I had a great time out in Cyprus. I really enjoyed it, they were good people.

“The standard of football was good out there but I was itching to get back to the standard of football over here.

“When this opportunity came about, I just knew it would be good for me.”

As Garner acknowledged, League One is a division filled with quality this season.

While looking forward to that challenge, the veteran is also willing to help the club’s younger players who are coming through.

He said: “I just want to enjoy it here. Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve enjoyed it.

“I’ll work hard and help the team, and the young lads, as much as I can along the way.

“We have got a lot of young players and a couple of older heads that have been there and done it, which will help.

“The division is strong this year, it’s a tough league.

“That’s the main reason I came, the challenge and the hard games that are coming up.

“Being stuck out in Cyprus and not really knowing who you’re playing is one of the reasons why I’m back and I feel that I can help the team.”