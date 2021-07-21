Fleetwood Town name Lee Kendall as head of goalkeeping
Lee Kendall has been appointed head of goalkeeping at Fleetwood Town, replacing David Lucas who has joined Everton.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 1:31 pm
The 40-year-old has coached at Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Bristol City, also working with the England women’s team and with national teams at several youth levels in his native Wales.
Kendal, whose playing career was spent mostly in Welsh football after coming through the youth system at Crystal Palace, has been working for the University of South Wales since December 2017.
He is the son of former Wolves keeper Mark Kendall.
