Fleetwood Town must learn lessons admits Joey Barton after defeat by Coventry City

Frustrated Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton questioned his side’s decision-making after losing 2-1 at fellow promotion candidates Coventry City.

Barton's side were full of confidence after putting Burton Albion to the sword.

But, Saturday’s hat-trick hero Paddy Madden bagged his 11th goal of the season in vain as the Cod Army slipped to their first away defeat in League One since August.

Amadou Bakayoko equalised for the Sky Blues before Zain Westbrooke’s 68th-minute penalty condemned the visitors to defeat at St Andrew’s.

Town boss Barton said: “If you don’t play for 90 minutes, then you aren’t going to win football matches.

“Again individual decisions have cost us and undermined tonight’s performance.

“It’s all well and good playing well for large parts of the game but you have to get the job done.

“The game isn’t over until it’s over and we’re really disappointed because we should have put that game away.

“The game should have been done due to the quality of the chances we created.

“But when you don’t take your chances you give the opposition a sniff, and credit to them they responded and got the spoils.

“We’re really frustrated and have to bounce back on Saturday now (at home to MK Dons).

“We got ourselves in a comfortable position and were dealing with them.

“They had to change to a back three to deal with Ched (Evans) causing them problems up top.

“They changed their system and caused us problems, not a lot of problems but problems.

“We’ve created opportunities. But in any football match if you waste your opportunities and you don’t get that second goal you open yourself up for the opposition to score and put you under pressure. We have to learn those lessons.”