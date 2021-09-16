Fleetwood Town midfielder wants to contribute goals and assists

The midfielder conceded the penalty which saw the Millers take a 2-1 lead at half-time.

However, having previously set up Callum Morton’s first-half goal, Camps then created Ged Garner’s equaliser.

Then, after Danny Andrew’s free-kick had put Town ahead, Camps wrapped up the scoring with their fourth goal.

Fleetwood Town midfielder Callum Camps Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

While the midfielder acknowledged Rotherham’s penalty could have been seen as a bit soft, he didn’t offer an excuse for his role in it.

He said: “They get given. It was a bit harsh but the guy has gone for a shot and I’m a bit out of position and he’s kicked my leg.

“I got in at half-time and felt that I needed to pick things up and do more – and I did that by getting a goal and two assists.

“I just want to get more goals. I got a lot of goals last year but I didn’t really get many assists.

“This year I want to get around the same amount of goals, in double figures, and if I can get the same amount of assists then it’ll be really good for me.”

Morton and Garner were Town’s starting strikers at the New York Stadium, a decision that paid off with both on the scoresheet.

The youngsters, 21 and 22 years of age respectively, are under pressure to perform knowing that Joe Garner was recently added to a list of striking options that also includes Leeds United loanee Ryan Edmondson.

Camps believes that strength in depth gives those players in the starting positions something to think about.

He said: “We got to half-time 2-1 down and the lads were a bit down.

“It showed the character in the team to come back together and score three more goals in the second half.

“When you’ve got players like Joe Garner, it gives younger lads a bit of a kick to stay in the team.

“I thought Callum and Ged up there were causing problems all game and they both got their goals.

“He’s (Morton) just a non-stop runner, he’s just a real down-to-earth lad. You know what you’re going to get from Callum in every game.

“It’s not just the off-the-ball work, technically he’s unbelievable as well.”

“I thought it was massive for them and knowing we have that firepower on the bench to come on, it gives us a big boost.”