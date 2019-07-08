Fleetwood Town matchwinner Michael Fowler earns place in Portugal

Michael Fowler scored his first senior goal for Fleetwood Town against Wrexham and earned a place on the plane to Portugal.

READ MORE: Fleetwood trials for former Blackpool pair Matt Gilks and Peter Clarke

In the absence of last season’s top scorer Paddy Madden, who was on best man duty, 17-year-old Fowler came on up front in the opening pre-season friendly against Wrexham and scored the only goal.

The teenager, who joined Town from Burnley in March, is now among the 21 players chosen for the club’s training camp in Vilamoura this week.

Fellow young guns Barry Baggley, Eddie Clarke and Dan Mooney also starred in the second half at Poolfoot Farm on Friday evening and are now in the Algarve.

New signings Josh Morris, Danny Andrew, Lewie Coyle and Paul Coutts are also in Portugal, though Dean Marney and Ross Wallace have missed out due to injury. Wallace is out of contract but has started pre-season training with Fleetwood.

Madden is back for the training camp as coach Clint Hill explained: “Paddy was at his best friend’s wedding (when Town played Wrexham) but he is back for the tour.

“We made sure he did some extra work on the Thursday. It was agreed earlier that we’d let him go and be a best man.

“He is back for Portugal, which is not quite a holiday! We will do double sessions, triple sessions. We’ll do pre-season work there, tactical work.”

And Hill said Fowler was “buzzing”, adding: “Michael scored four goals on Friday – three early afternoon and the winner at the night.

“He came on, gave us a fresh impetus of power and then Mooney had a great bit of skill on the edge of the box. It is good to see.”

Hill was happy to start pre-season with a win. “Obviously we are very pleased,” he said.

“It has been a tough few days, and for the lads to get 45 minutes in and come through against a good team is good.

“You don’t want to stretch them too much, so it is tradition that you start with 45 minutes for everyone.

“Get the lads back on the pitch to see how the ball feels, the movement.

“They will be sore after that but it is important to progress slowly as the pre-season games come.”

Fleetwood Town squad in Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Alex Cairns, Billy Crellin.

Defenders: Danny Andrew, Eddie Clarke, Lewie Coyle, Ashley Eastham, Craig Morgan, Nathan Sheron, Macauley Southam-Hales.

Midfielders: Barry Baggley, Harrison Biggins, Paul Coutts, Kyle Dempsey, Josh Morris, Jack Sowerby.

Attackers: Wes Burns, Michael Fowler, Ash Hunter, Paddy Madden, Conor McAleny, Dan Mooney.