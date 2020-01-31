Fleetwood Town make another deadline day signing as Norwich City midfielder joins on loan

Fleetwood Town have made their third deadline day signing with the arrival of Isak Thorvaldsson.

The 18-year-old midfielder has joined the club on loan from Norwich City until the end of the season.

Thorvaldsson has featured for the Canaries’ U23 side this season and is also captain of Iceland’s U19s.

Head coach Joey Barton told the club’s website: “Isak is a player that we have been watching for a while, and when the chance came to bring him to our club, we jumped at it.

“He’s a tough-tackling midfielder, who will bring competition to our squad. He’s impressed in Norwich’s U23s despite only being 18, and we look forward to seeing him bring that form into our group.”

He becomes the club’s third loan arrival of the day, following Lewis Gibson and Barrie McKay.