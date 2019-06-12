Fleetwood Town loanee Tommy Spurr forced to retire through injury

Fleetwood Town loanee Tommy Spurr is looking to the future after being forced to retire from football due to injury.

The 31-year-old, who was released by Preston North End at the end of the season, has announced that hip problems have forced him to plan for a new career.

It is almost 12 months since Spurr signed for Fleetwood with a view to spending the final season of his North End contract on loan at Highbury.

He was in Joey Barton’s team for the opening fixture of 2018-19 against AFC Wimbledon but started only one other League One game and managed just seven appearances in league and cup before succumbing to injury.

Spurr last played in September and returned to Deepdale at the turn of the year.

Spurr underwent hip surgery twice in the space of a few weeks and did rehabilitation work with the Championship club but has been forced to end his career.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m now looking forward to whatever life throws at me. I’ll always have those most important by my side (even with a new hip). On to the next chapter.”

The Leeds-born defender started his career with Sheffield Wednesday and played 111 times for the Owls before spending two years with Doncaster Rovers and three at Blackburn Rovers.

He joined Preston in 2016 as a left-back but switched to centre-half two years ago following the arrival of Alex Neil as North End manager.

He lost his place to Ben Davies, another Town loanee, and missed four months of the 2017-18 season with knee ligament trouble.

The last of his 25 Preston appearances was in February last year.