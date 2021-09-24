Fleetwood Town loanee believes their style suits his skills

The loanee spent last season at Lincoln City, reaching the League One play-off final but only scoring three times over the course of the campaign – having netted eight in 12 times for Northampton Town the year before.

He then returned to parent club West Bromwich Albion before moving to the Fylde coast over the summer.

The 21-year-old had struggled last season with injury but, with that behind him, he is hoping to get a good number of games under his belt and show what he is about.

Callum Morton has scored five goals in three games for Fleetwood Town Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Town had endured a difficult start to the season but are unbeaten in five games with Morton having netted five times in his last three outings.

He said: “The start for everyone, and for me personally, hadn’t gone the way we had wanted it.

“I think we were unlucky in the first few games but we just couldn’t get that cutting edge.

“The last four or five games have really helped us to kick on and improve, especially personally.

“A lot of expectation was put on me after the Northampton spell but last year didn’t go to plan due to injuries that I struggled with.

“I’m hoping, this season, I can stay relatively injury-free and get a good run of games.

“It’s always good when you have the good start and momentum builds from that.

“There’s always an element of people looking at my past and previous loan spells at other clubs.

“They’ll make an opinion off that. Why would last season have a bearing on what I did this season?

“It’s a different club, a different environment, playing style and group of lads.

“What I do this season is what people can judge me on.”

With Morton almost doubling last season’s goal total in three games, he feels he is better suited to the style of play that Simon Grayson employs rather than which Lincoln used last season.

He said: “The sort of team here, the set-up and the way they play suits me a lot more.

“We mix it up, we can play the ball in behind, we can play the ball to feet and we can create chances.

“We get crosses into the box, we find pockets in amongst the midfield and we have the creative players to feed the strikers.

“That definitely helps with scoring goals and the main emphasis on me this season is to score goals, pick up on chances and stay within the width of the box.

“I don’t just have to come short and link the play all the time.

“When you’re playing in a front two, it definitely suits me more than where I was last season.

“Getting the goals early on and getting more than last season just puts me in good stead.”