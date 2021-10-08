Fleetwood Town legend links up with former team-mate at Bamber Bridge

The 36-year-old joins up with former Town team-mate Jamie Milligan, who is Brig boss.

Pond recently made a return to Fleetwood as a coach, working within the academy and the club as he sets out on a 23-month PFA course.

Having left AFC Telford in National League North, the Preston-born defender will be returning to his hometown.

Nathan Pond (left) is linking up with Jamie Milligan (second left) at Bamber Bridge

Milligan said: “Signing ‘Pondy’ has made a real statement for where this squad wants to get to.

“I’ve known him for nearly half my life and I trust him so much as a player and a person.

“I’ve brought in one of the best centre-halves about and he will be a real leader in this squad. We’re a very young squad, so Pondy’s experience will be priceless.

“With loads of games coming up and winter around the corner, he adds to an already brilliant backline and I can’t wait to work with him.”