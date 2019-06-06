Fleetwood Town launch an environmentally-friendly kit

It might not look aesthetically different but Fleetwood Town’s new 2019/20 kit will kickstart the launch of sports brand hummel’s new ZEROH2O line of environmentally-friendly sportswear.

Town’s new kit will use hummel’s new material, has a ZEROH2O logo and is made via a dry dye process.

The home strip will be retaining its traditional red and white with some finishing touches of black on the collar, with the trademark chevrons running down the sleeves.

The home shirt also has an embossed anchor from the club crest on the reverse for good measure.

Town striker Paddy Madden and Ash Eastham are modelling the new strip in a graphic which has been released by hummel.

Keeper Alex Cairns can also be seen modelling a black and blue keeper kit but the club are yet to release more images of the full kit.

The away kit will also remain the same visually as last season with an all-yellow strip with black chevrons running down either sleeve, as well as the shorts and socks.

Neil Burke, commercial director of hummel, explained that the new kit is part of tackling the problem of dye in the textile industry.

Hummel stress that it takes 25 litres of fresh clean water to dye just one single football shirt, and every two years, it takes the entire volume of the Mediterranean Sea to colour the world’s textiles.

Thus Town’s new strip and the new concept sportswear will see zero water consumption and zero waste-water discharges – setting a new standard for eco-efficiency and reducing energy consumption by 50 per cent.

This season, Town, Cambridge United, Oldham Athletic, Charlton Athletic, Middlesbrough and Glasgow Rangers’ replica and playing kits will be made with this new technology.

Burke said: “It’s absolutely wonderful to be able to launch the ZEROH2O campaign. We have experienced tremendous positivity from our clubs, who are all working together for a greater course.

“We are proud to work together with the clubs and the fans to make a difference on an important issue.”

Hummel say water scarcity affects almost half of the World’s population and estimate over 800 million people do not have access to clean water close to home.

Dave Riche, Town’s general manager, said: “These are facts that emphasise the importance of doing something about water consumption in the global fashion industry.

“ZEROH2O by hummel is the first step and Fleetwood Town are proud to be part of this initiative.”

The shirts will be in stock from the beginning of July and can be pre-ordered from June 15 online at www.ftfcstore.com or at the club shop at Highbury or Poolfoot Farm.

Adults’ shirts are priced at £40, juniors’ shirts £30 with full mini-kits £35 (shirt, shorts, socks for up to 3-4 years of age).