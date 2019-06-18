Fleetwood Town in advanced talks with ex-loan star Josh Morris who is set for Scunthorpe United exit

Fleetwood Town are in advanced talks with their former loan star Josh Morris as Joey Barton’s summer shopping hots up.

Barton made one ex-Highbury man, left-back Danny Andrew, his first senior signing of the summer on Monday.

And now it looks like one of Andrew’s former Fleetwood team-mates Morris could also make his return to the Fylde coast.

Andrew had a two-year, injury-hit spell at Town from 2014-16 before leaving for Grimsby. He rejoined this week upon his release from Town’s League One rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Morris, 27, is also in talks to return to Town. The winger’s contract at Scunthorpe United ends this summer, with a host of League One sides interested in the winger.

Morris was part of Town’s 2014 League Two play-off winning side in his first Fleetwood loan spell under Graham Alexander.

Blackburn Rovers then loaned him to Fleetwood for the whole of the following season.

The Gazette understands Morris is in advanced talks to return.