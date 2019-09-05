Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton set to name Jimmy Dunne for Oxford United encounter

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says Jimmy Dunne is in contention to make his debut against Oxford United this weekend.

Dunne, 21, joined on loan from Premier League side Burnley on deadline day.

However, the deal was not completed in time for the youngster to feature against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Dunne trained with his team-mates for the first time on Thursday at Poolfoot Farm and is raring to go.

With Harry Souttar on international duty with Australia, Dunne is battling it out with Peter Clarke and Ash Eastham to start in the centre of Town’s back four.

Barton, who had two spells at Burnley in 2015-16 and 2017 knows Dunne from his time at Turf Moor.

The youngster moves to Highbury on the back of loan spells at SPL side Hearts and Town’s League One rivals Sunderland in the 2018-19 campaign and Barton is excited to see what Dunne can bring.

Speaking after the game at Accrington, Barton said: “He has not trained with us yet so it would have been a big ask to ask him to come out with us tonight and play off the bat with no training. But that was the plan.

“Unfortunately we could not get him through in time.

“He will be available for selection (on Saturday).

“I know Jimmy from my time at Burnley when he was a young player there.

“He is a good player, he has the right kind of mindset and mentality to add to our group.

“We are excited to have him.”