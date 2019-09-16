Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton rues two dropped points after drawing at Southend United

Frustrated Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton branded his side “wasteful” after failing to put sorry Southend United away.

The high-flying Cod Army were forced to travel home with just a point after a six-goal thriller against winless Southend at Roots Hall.

Stephen McLaughin put the hosts ahead before goals from Jimmy Dunne and Josh Morris put Town in front.

Stephen Humphrys levelled before Kyle Dempsey gave Fleetwood the lead again, but Humphrys popped up with an 87th-minute equaliser.

Barton said: “As a coach you can lead a horse to water, and you adjust as much as you can during the flow of the game but you kind of hand it over to the lads and today we just couldn’t get maximum points.

“To come away from home and score three goals, look like scoring 33 goals, and to come away with a point is disappointing.

“We were wasteful and with a combination of good fortune for them (Southend), a couple of times we hit the outside of the post, break away from a counter attack and we should have put the game beyond them.

“Aspects of the game were frustrating for sure; sloppy goals were given away, which undermines all the good stuff that we did.

“I think it’s pretty obvious to see what was disappointing from the goals we conceded, but we’re in it together, we’re a team.

“Today our lads are sitting in the dressing room feeling like they’ve been beaten, the other team in there celebrating like they’ve won an FA Cup tie, and that’s what late goals against good sides can do.

“We’re devastated to not win the game, and that is the standard we’ve set ourselves; we have a long coach journey back and we’ll be ruing the opportunity of not having another two points on the coach with us.

“If we’d have won this game 6-3 or 7-3 I don’t think there would have been any complaints from Southend, we were much the better side for large parts of it.”

Southend have had a tough week off the pitch with boss Kevin Bond leaving the club after a shocking start to the season.

The Shrimpers had failed to pick up a point before Fleetwood’s visit to Essex.

Barton added: “Southend, not won a game this season, get their first point on the board and we’re gutted as we should be sitting at the top of the table.

“If you don’t keep your back door locked and you give away free-kicks in dangerous areas, you always leave yourself liable to concede goals.

“For all of the good things we did, it matters not, they (Southend) get the point to build on their season.

“We’re a side that is emerging, we have lessons to learn and so much hard work to do.

“We came here last season and never scored a goal and lost the game.”