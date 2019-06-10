Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton enjoys his biggest day of the season

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton enjoyed his most significant date of the season when he got married last week.

Barton tied the knot with wife, Georgia, who is the mother of his three children Cassius, Pieta and Penn, the latter of whom was born shortly after Barton took over as Town head coach last June.

Town chairman Andy Pilley shared a picture of himself and the groom at the wedding and, later, a picture of himself, wife Melanie and the happy couple.

Barton had previously spoken about how, once Town’s season had ended, he could concentrate on his upcoming nuptials as he now prepares to go on honeymoon before Fleetwood return to pre-season training on June 26.

Talking before the season-ending 1-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers, he said: “I cannot really multi-task!

“The difficulty of not being able to multi-task is a bad character trait of mine!

“I know I have things to do regarding the wedding in the summer but I cannot get them done until after Wycombe.

“After that then I can start thinking about the other things that take priority in my life, which my missus will not be happy about but unfortunately that is the nature of the beast really!”

Speaking after Wycombe he was then focused on the wedding.

He said: “I’ve still got to find wedding rings and book a honeymoon.

“Two relatively minor tasks that, now the season is out of the way, I can focus my energy on it.”