Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm following an incident at Barnsley that left Daniel Stendel with facial injuries

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm following an incident at Barnsley that left their manager Daniel Stendel with facial injuries.

South Yorkshire Police released a statement this morning revealing that Barton, 36, had been charged and will now answer assault charges at Magistrates Court in Barnsley in October.

The alleged incident occurred in the tunnel area following Barnsley's 4-2 win over Town in a League One fixture at Oakwell on April 13.

A South Yorkshire Police statement reads: "A man has been charged following an incident at Barnsley Football Club in April 2019.

"Joseph Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

"On Saturday 13 April 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel at around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley's match against Fleetwood Town."

Fleetwood Town have been approached for comment.