Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton backs Danny Andrew to deal with any abuse from Doncaster Rovers’ supporters

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton expects Danny Andrew to take the anticipated hostile reception at Doncaster Rovers in his stride.

Andrew left Rovers for Fleetwood under a cloud with then boss Grant McCann citing money as the reason for the contract negotiation breakdown.

Andrew told the Gazette he chose to return to Town for personal reasons and Barton pointed to McCann’s own exit to Championship club Hull City weeks later when discussing Andrew’s return.

It will be the defender’s first return since his departure, and after the reaction of the Rovers fans to his exit, a hostile welcome is expected.

Barton said: “I think he will take it in his stride, Dan, knowing him as a lad.

“I don’t think he will be too fazed by it.

“Fortunately for him I don’t think he was the only one.

“I saw their manager when we were on the verge of signing him at the time, imploring him to sign, and then two weeks later, was off himself!

“That is the nature of this industry, you are a mercenary whether you like it or not.

“I know a lot of players do not have that approach and stay at clubs for long periods of time but you go where the work is. That is the reality of it.

“Sometimes that works for you in terms of you get to choose where you work but most of the time with players it is where you are getting offered.

“This summer there is probably a handful of players who have cherry-picked the move they want.

“Everybody else is competing for those jerseys.

“David Ball has had to go to New Zealand to get a contract, you see people going out to America to get contracts; that is the game.

“We are in a global game and it is a job where you have to go where the work is.

“For Danny, he had options. He could have stayed at Doncaster but I think he wanted a new challenge.

“For us it is a great signing. They were a side that finished above us in the table last year, a side we see ourselves in competition with this season.

“For me I think he was one of the best left-backs in the division and we managed to get him to come to our football club.

“It was a huge coup for us and I expect Doncaster fans to be gutted because if they were cheering that he’d left them, then that would say he probably was not a very good player for them, so the more irate they are at the weekend will probably tell us just how good Danny was for them last season.”