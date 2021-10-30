Fleetwood Town head coach isn't focusing on the league table

Back-to-back defeats going into today’s home clash with Wycombe Wanderers have seen them slip into the relegation zone, though they are within three points of five teams above them and have one or two games in hand.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has professed not to look at the tables and Grayson shares his thinking.

He told The Gazette: “I rarely look at them myself because people do get carried away by the league tables and we look at the bigger picture.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“If we were losing games playing poorly I’d be much more concerned, but the group is in a good place and the players are enjoying what they are doing.

“Of course we’d like to be a lot further up the division, up around the top six . We’ve had a tough start and a lot of injuries but we have a genuine, honest, good bunch of players who want to work hard and give everything for the badge on their shirts.

“Things are not going our way but we are playing some really good stuff, and if we keep to our beliefs and eradicate the little things, we could be a very good team.

“Oxford, last year, were at the bottom end going into Christmas and they ended up in the play-offs. I’m not saying we’ll do that but there is plenty of time to get up the table to where you want to be.”

Grayson maintains Town should have more points than their 13 from 13 games, a stoppage-time goal having cost them a point at Ipswich Town a week ago.

He added: “Being a yard away from somebody on the wrong side has cost us a goal. The fine margins have been a common theme.

“We fully deserved a point and we have to make sure we don’t give those opportunities to our opponents, because if we do, we’ll keep dropping points – but our general play, our attitude and hunger, everything is where we want it to be.

“As a young group we may not make the right decisions all the time but you have to learn from your mistakes.

“If we do that we will keep improving and we’re not a million miles away from getting some really good wins.

“Watching the Ipswich game back, we thoroughly deserved something out of it.

“We have three of the season’s biggest games in a week-and-a-half (Ipswich, Wycombe and Wigan Athletic on Tuesday) and we have to embrace that.”