Fleetwood Town head coach expects his squad to be in good shape for pre-season training

Grayson knew his charges would be in good condition after their time off, which wasn’t always the case earlier in his career.

Gone are the days of players putting their feet up, piling on the pounds and making last minute bursts to try and give them a chance as they head back to work.

“I would think they’d be in good shape,” said Town’s head coach.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: Fleetwood Town

“Players, now, are very fit when they come back.

“Many years ago, people were using pre-season to get fit. You’d only start doing a run a few days before you came back to clear a few cobwebs away and get the lungs going.

“Now players have got programmes at every football club and try to adhere to them.

“Players don’t want to be left behind, they don’t want to be the one who is panting and is miles behind everybody when they’re doing football work or any physical activity that you have lined up for them.”

There will be a familiar face for Fleetwood at Radcliffe on Saturday: the Northern Premier League club have recruited former Town forward Bobby Grant as a player and assistant manager to Lee Fowler.

Grant, who turned 30 last week, made 120 EFL appearances for Town from 2014-19 and also had a spell at Blackpool.

He was released by National League club Wrexham at the end of last season.