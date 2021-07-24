Fleetwood Town head coach anticipates a difficult pre-season outing against St Johnstone

Grayson admits that the Saints are further along in their preparations, given their league season begins in seven days’ time.

In contrast, Town are still in the relatively early stages of their build-up with the new League One campaign starting in a fortnight.

This afternoon’s game against a St Johnstone side who won both domestic cups last season concludes their pre-season training camp north of the border.

Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson

However, ahead of the game at McDiarmid Park (1pm), Grayson warned his players that their hosts had plenty of incentive to perform well.

The Town boss said: “They’re ahead of us when they’re playing.

“When I spoke to Callum a few weeks ago, he was really pleased that we were going to come and play them because they’re gearing up for the start of their season – but also their European qualification games.

“They have to be playing as if they will be getting into the manager’s plans for these big games, whilst we’re still in our pre-season mode.

“We’re upping the ante in terms of the intensity and what we’re looking for from our players in training sessions.

“That will hopefully result in us looking competitive in the games that we’re involved in.

“After St Johnstone, we play a Championship team in Huddersfield Town and then a Premier League team in Leeds United.”